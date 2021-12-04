Override css styles in react js

I created an application in react js using the ant design library. In my css file I added some base styles:

* { box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0; padding: 0; }

I expect that these styles should override all styles, but they dont override antd styles. Inspecting the p tag in the console I noticed that this styles:

{ margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 1em; } /// comes from antd.css

overide my previous styles. How to fix this (to make my styles to override all styles) without using !important ? and I have also gone through so many blogs on CSS vs JavaScript.

demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/antd-create-react-app-forked-0vs14?file=/index.js:315-811