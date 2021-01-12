Overlaying an Image

Do you think the before/after approach is better than trying to place one img on top of another?
I took a guess at how to create a second layer with ::before and got lucky. Thanks.
If you make the bird-container z-index:2 and then the new :before element z-index:3 then that will place the birds between the mountain wrapper background and the new overlay. Of course to see the birds under the new overlay there will need to be transparent sections in the image overlay otherwise you can’t see through an image. You could set opacity to less than one on the overlay but that means you will see the birds underneath all parts of the image and I thought you wanted the birds to fly under a mountain section.
Just remember that within the same stacking context the positioned elements z-index will control which is on top with the higher number being nearest to the viewer.
You can’t see through an image unless you either set its opacity to less than one or if the image is made with transparent sections where you want the birds to be shown underneath.
If you want the birds on top of everything then just raise their z-index above the others.
Thanks. I got it working. In the ::before layer, the sky is transparent.
This is why I ask.
In the name of efficiency and reducing page size, Ray has already made a huge saving by optimising your image. But is there any point loading two images of a mountain, when one will never be seen, being obscured by the top layer mountain?
All you really need on the background layer is the sky. This could possibly be created procedurally, with far fewer bites than a second mountain picture. The sky itself could be a simple gradient. For the stars, if as per your other topic, you want them twinkling, I’m sure these could be overlaid by some means.
Then for the mountain image, you need that with an alpha channel on the sky to make that part transparent.
Thank you
I don’t have time to make flying birds or starry skies, so here is a very basic example to illustrate the point about the image overlay.
I made the single image of the mountain, 1000 x 1500, the same as Ray’s, put an alpha channel on the sky, so it’s transparent, then converted a PNG to WebP.
The resulting image is only about 75kb, with alpha.
As PNG it’s about 817kb, which has better browser support, but the lossless compression is inefficient with photos. WebP allows lossy compresion (better for photos) with alpha.
I can’t upload a webp here, so I had to put it in a zip.
mountain.zip (74.0 KB)
The sky is a gradient background. Instead of birds or stars, I put in a simple moon object between the sky and mountain.
The whole thing is about 76kb. The way you were heading, with two oversize images would have been well in excess of 10mb.
Thanks for your time. This is a very dynamic project and now I’m looking at twinkling stars on CodePen. The varying approaches is helping my knowledge quite a bit. Thanks again.
I am having an issue with the height positioning of the birds on different devices. Here is the current code:
<div class="mountain-bird-wrapper">
<div class="bird-container bird-container--one">
<div class="bird bird--one"></div>
</div>
<div class="bird-container bird-container--two">
<div class="bird bird--two"></div>
</div>
<div class="bird-container bird-container--three">
<div class="bird bird--three"></div>
</div>
<div class="bird-container bird-container--four">
<div class="bird bird--four"></div>
</div>
<div class="bird-container bird-container--five">
<div class="bird bird--five"></div>
</div>
</div>
.mountain-bird-wrapper {
position: relative;
margin: auto;
display: block;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
border-radius: 15px;
box-shadow: 5px 5px 20px 5px #333;
width: 45vw;
max-width: 45vw;
padding-top: 66.6%;
background-image: url(/imgMaster/nightSky.jpg);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 100%;
}
/*----------------------*/
.bird.bird--one {
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1s;
animation-delay: 0s;
}
.bird.bird--two {
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1.1s;
animation-delay: -1s;
}
.bird.bird--three {
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1.05s;
animation-delay: -0.25s;
}
.bird.bird--four {
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1.1s;
animation-delay: -0.5s;
}
.bird.bird--five {
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1s;
animation-delay: -0.7s;
}
.bird-container.bird-container--one {
position: absolute;
top: 30%;
left: -25px;
z-index: 5;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 10s;
animation-delay: 0;
}
.bird-container.bird-container--two {
position: absolute;
top: 10%;
left: -25px;
z-index: 5;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 11s;
animation-delay: 0s;
}
.bird-container.bird-container--three {
position: absolute;
top: 33%;
left: -25px;
z-index: 5;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 10.6s;
animation-delay: 9.5s;
}
.bird-container.bird-container--four {
position: absolute;
top: 4%;
left: -25px;
z-index: 5;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 13s;
animation-delay: 10.25s;
}
.bird-container.bird-container--five {
position: absolute;
top: 19%;
left: -25px;
z-index: 2;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 11s;
animation-delay: 10s;
}
@keyframes fly-cycle {
100% {
background-position: -900px 0;
}
}
@keyframes fly-right-one {
0% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(-10vw) scale(0.5);
}
10% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(0vw) scale(0.5);
}
20% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(15vw) scale(0.5);
}
30% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(30vw) scale(0.5);
}
40% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(45vw) scale(0.5);
}
50% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(55vw) scale(0.5);
}
60% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(60vw) scale(0.5);
}
70% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(70vw) scale(0.5);
}
80% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(80vw) scale(0.5);
}
90% {
transform: translateY(40%) translateX(90vw) scale(0.5);
}
100% {
transform: translateY(0%) translateX(110vw) scale(0.5);
}
}
I set the Top position for the birds in % because they are positioned Absolute in a Relative container. The % should work on all screens but it doesn’t. As the screen width narrows, the birds move downwards. As a partial workaround, I reset their heights on smaller screens. What point am I missing? Thanks.
I don’t think you can have that amount of fine control because although you are using percent on the container the actual bird image has a fixed height of 125px and obviously the smaller the screen the more the 125px takes up room.
You can make it a little better by positioning the bird at the top of its own container.
.bird{
position:absolute;
top:0;
}
To be perfect the birds themselves would need to be defined in percentages and not use fixed px width and heights. Also there is the scaling and transform being taken into account so fine control will be very difficult to achieve.
Thanks. For sizing the birds by percentages. What would it be a percentage of? 100% would equal what?
It’s not that simple unfortunately because as this is a background image you would need to know the spect ratio of the bird image and then convert its width and height into the correct percentage aspect ratio to match the size of the bird. You would need the padding-top trick once again to maintain that aspect ratio correctly.
However your background image is actually 10 images stuck together and you animate between each of those sprites to get the illusion of movement. Therefore working out an aspect ratio that matches each of those images will be awkward (unless the 88px x 125px is the actual sprite size). That will likely also compound the animation problem in that you have to move from one image to the next smoothly
I’d need to deconstruct that whole animation and work out what goes where in order to make it truly responsive.
If I get a couple of spare hours I’ll have a look later this afternoon and see what/if can be done to make it more fluid. Unless someone else jumps in beforehand
I’ve been playing around with the problem and may have found a solution. It really matters how the Top position of the birds is specified.
There are three selectors involved for bird number four:
.bird
.bird-container
.bird-container--four
The original syntax was:
.bird-container.bird-container--four {
That resulted in the position problem.
I found a syntax that seems to work well for all screens. The birds’ height postion is not changing from the original set %:
.bird {
position:absolute;
top:0%;
}
.bird-container--four {
position:absolute;
top:4%;
}
I did make the birds smaller for smaller screens.
Here’s a version that scales the birds smaller and larger depending on screen size so there’s no need for media queries or changing any sizes.
It’s quite complex (very complex math for me) but I managed to remove about 100 lines of your duplicated code. Note that you don’t have to keep repeating the same things overe and over again when you have already set them for all. Just code the differences.
The birds will be in the same position on all screens (with any luck)
Great, thanks. What did you do to get the birds to be responsive? I notice that on small screens, the birds first appear about 20% in from the left. I had that problem before and put in a -25px offset to solve it.
Your birds do seem to hold the height position properly. My solution worked also.
Looks like this problem is solved.
I worked out the ratio between the sprite size’s width and height (1.38 approx) and then the ratio of the 10 images on the background requiring 11% of the background to show.
I set the aspect ratio on the div and then set the background-size appropriately (110%) along with the background-position on the animation.
Basically these rules:
.bird-container {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 10%; /* change this width to change size of bird*/
left: 0;
}
.bird {
width: 100%;
padding-top: 138.5%;
height: 0;
background-size: auto 100%;
}
@keyframes fly-cycle {
100% {
background-position: 110% 0;
}
}
I also removed all duplicate rules and saved about 100 lines of code.
No they don’t in my example. If you remove the overflow on the main parent you can see that they start outside the main div.
If you change the 10% width to increase the bird size then you would need to change the initial transform to match the new size (translate:-10vw). That’s how wide the element is so you need to drag it outside the main container with the minus measurement matching the 10% width (not some guesstimate).
Note that your keyframes send your birds right out across the page. The element is only 45vw wide and you send them 110vw. It doesn’t matter as the overflow is hidden but that’s why they take some time to repeat again. You only need to send them 45vw + image width (10%). The width percentage is more or less equivalent to VW in this instance.
No media queries are required as the birds will scale proportionately.
Your approach to auto bird sizing got me thinking about other elements that require downsizing for smaller screens. Frequently, @media is used. Might it be possible to apply your technique more universally to minimise the use of @media? If possible, I assume the element in question would need to be inside of a container so that a percentage could be applied?
Aspect ratio sizing is only really suitable for things like videos or images that have an intrinsic relationship between width and height.
The web however has no such logic and device size and screen variations are almost infinite. Indeed as I have mentioned hundreds of times in the forums you don’t want to just scale things smaller for small devices as smaller devices actually need bigger items. e.g. Links and buttons need to be the size of an average thumb print. Readable body text should most likely be at least 2px bigger on mobile as small text on a small device is harder to read. 18px (use rem equivalent) is a good size for mobile body text.
On different sized devices you often don’t want to scale anything apart from images but rather reorganise the content better for the space available.
With flexbox and grid you can do some of this automatically but in the end a media query approach is still the best option. When eventually we get container media queries then it it will be all change again as elements can become aware of the space they live in.
Actually we already have automatic scaling built into phones. If you omit the viewport meta tag the media queries have no effect and the site is scaled down to fit the viewport. Of course this makes using a site almost impossible as you have to pinch and zoom everything.
Interesting, thanks
