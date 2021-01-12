Overlaying an Image

Engine44: Engine44: It looks like I got the new layer added but I can’t get the bird between the two layers.

If you make the bird-container z-index:2 and then the new :before element z-index:3 then that will place the birds between the mountain wrapper background and the new overlay. Of course to see the birds under the new overlay there will need to be transparent sections in the image overlay otherwise you can’t see through an image. You could set opacity to less than one on the overlay but that means you will see the birds underneath all parts of the image and I thought you wanted the birds to fly under a mountain section.

Just remember that within the same stacking context the positioned elements z-index will control which is on top with the higher number being nearest to the viewer.

You can’t see through an image unless you either set its opacity to less than one or if the image is made with transparent sections where you want the birds to be shown underneath.

If you want the birds on top of everything then just raise their z-index above the others.