Overlaying an Image

Engine44: Engine44: Your approach to auto bird sizing got me thinking about other elements that require downsizing for smaller screens

Aspect ratio sizing is only really suitable for things like videos or images that have an intrinsic relationship between width and height.

The web however has no such logic and device size and screen variations are almost infinite. Indeed as I have mentioned hundreds of times in the forums you don’t want to just scale things smaller for small devices as smaller devices actually need bigger items. e.g. Links and buttons need to be the size of an average thumb print. Readable body text should most likely be at least 2px bigger on mobile as small text on a small device is harder to read. 18px (use rem equivalent) is a good size for mobile body text.

On different sized devices you often don’t want to scale anything apart from images but rather reorganise the content better for the space available.

With flexbox and grid you can do some of this automatically but in the end a media query approach is still the best option. When eventually we get container media queries then it it will be all change again as elements can become aware of the space they live in.

Actually we already have automatic scaling built into phones. If you omit the viewport meta tag the media queries have no effect and the site is scaled down to fit the viewport. Of course this makes using a site almost impossible as you have to pinch and zoom everything.