Overlaying an Image

I worked out the ratio between the sprite size’s width and height (1.38 approx) and then the ratio of the 10 images on the background requiring 11% of the background to show.
I set the aspect ratio on the div and then set the background-size appropriately (110%) along with the background-position on the animation.
Basically these rules:
.bird-container {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 10%; /* change this width to change size of bird*/
left: 0;
}
.bird {
width: 100%;
padding-top: 138.5%;
height: 0;
background-size: auto 100%;
}
@keyframes fly-cycle {
100% {
background-position: 110% 0;
}
}
I also removed all duplicate rules and saved about 100 lines of code.
No they don’t in my example. If you remove the overflow on the main parent you can see that they start outside the main div.
If you change the 10% width to increase the bird size then you would need to change the initial transform to match the new size (translate:-10vw). That’s how wide the element is so you need to drag it outside the main container with the minus measurement matching the 10% width (not some guesstimate).
Note that your keyframes send your birds right out across the page. The element is only 45vw wide and you send them 110vw. It doesn’t matter as the overflow is hidden but that’s why they take some time to repeat again. You only need to send them 45vw + image width (10%). The width percentage is more or less equivalent to VW in this instance.
No media queries are required as the birds will scale proportionately.