Overlaying an Image

I need two mountain images so that I can have one new bird fly behind the mountain. Here is the current CSS:
.mountain-bird-wrapper {
position: relative;
margin: auto;
display: block;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
border-radius: 15px;
box-shadow: 5px 5px 20px 5px #333;
width: 45vw;
max-width: 45vw;
padding-top: 66.6%;
background-image: url(/imgMaster/terrainDay.png), url(/imgMaster/mountainNight.jpg);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 100%;
}
Both images are showing.
How do I adjust the z-index of the images? Thanks.
EDIT: I just read that you can’t adjust the z-index of backgrounds. They are stacked as specified. Is there a workaround to get one bird behind the mountain?