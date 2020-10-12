Engine44: Engine44: I have a mountain image

Hi Engine44,

The first thing I would suggest is reducing the size of that image.

It is 3456 x 5184 pixels and it weighs in at 6.33mb. It is way to big in both aspects for what you are doing with it.

I reduced it to 1000 x 1500 px and then saved for web and got it down to 103kb.

The mountain image’s parent container is set to 45vw width.

The ‘Map Of Ballymore’ image below it is 387 x 500px. It’s .center1 class has the width set to 45vw. On my 20" monitor the native image size is stretching to 720 x 930px.

Likewise the mountain image on my 20" monitor (with browser window at full width) with it’s parent width at 45vw renders the image at 718 x 1077px for me.

I’m just pointing out that the mountain is way to big and scaling down while the map is scaling up.

Now, as for your question about overlaying an image. The mtn image is in the html as an <img> element. That will complicate laying another image on top of it. I do see that the mountain image and the map image both tie in to your storyline so they are part of the pages content and the <img> element is correct. As opposed to being a background image.

However, if it were set as a background image in a div you could use multiple backgrounds and laying another image on top would be easy and it positioning would be easily controlled too, by way of background-position. That’s probably what I would do with it. I think your storyline and image will still stay in tune with each other. Background images are used for decoration and add no semantic value to the page, other than the visual connection they make.