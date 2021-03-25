Overlay for section background photo

Hello.
My section looks like this:
<section class="quotes">
<div class="container">
<h2 class="section-title">Recommended</h2>
<div class="quotes-wrapper">
<article class="quote">
<blockquote>
<q>I like the things around me to be beautiful and slightly dreamy, with a feeling of worldliness.</q>
<footer>Alice Temperley</footer>
</blockquote>
</article>
</div>
</div>
</section>
CSS for section:
.quotes {
background-image: url('https://i.postimg.cc/LXsGqXT8/pexels-kaboompics-com-6663.jpg');
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
background-position: center center;
background-attachment: fixed;
}
Till there it works well. But I want to add overlay on this background image. So that text is displayed above overlay.
I tried with this but it doesnt work (it gives overlay but on header, not on section + it covers text while it should be under):
.quotes:before {
position: absolute;
display: block;
content: '';
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-color: #ffffff;
opacity: 0.6;
}
What am I doing wrong?