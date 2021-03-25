Overlay for section background photo

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello.

My section looks like this:

<section class="quotes">
  <div class="container">
    <h2 class="section-title">Recommended</h2>
    <div class="quotes-wrapper">
      <article class="quote">
        <blockquote>
          <q>I like the things around me to be beautiful and slightly dreamy, with a feeling of worldliness.</q>
          <footer>Alice Temperley</footer>
        </blockquote>
      </article>
    </div>
  </div>
</section>

CSS for section:

.quotes {
  background-image: url('https://i.postimg.cc/LXsGqXT8/pexels-kaboompics-com-6663.jpg');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-size: cover;
  background-position: center center;
  background-attachment: fixed;
}

Till there it works well. But I want to add overlay on this background image. So that text is displayed above overlay.

I tried with this but it doesnt work (it gives overlay but on header, not on section + it covers text while it should be under):

.quotes:before {
  position: absolute;
  display: block;
  content: '';
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  background-color: #ffffff;
  opacity: 0.6;
}

What am I doing wrong?

#2

Hi @cosmicpanda

[off-topic]
When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time.
[/off-topic]

#3

It works for me on Firefox and Chrome on Windows 10.

#4

Hi there cosmicpanda,

and a warm welcome to these forums. :winky:

Forget all this…

.quotes:before {
  position: absolute;
  display: block;
  content: '';
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  background-color: #ffffff;
  opacity: 0.6;
}

…and use this…

.container {  
	background-color: rgba( 255, 255, 255, 0.6 );
 }

coothead

