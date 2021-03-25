Overlay for section background photo

Hello.

My section looks like this:

<section class="quotes"> <div class="container"> <h2 class="section-title">Recommended</h2> <div class="quotes-wrapper"> <article class="quote"> <blockquote> <q>I like the things around me to be beautiful and slightly dreamy, with a feeling of worldliness.</q> <footer>Alice Temperley</footer> </blockquote> </article> </div> </div> </section>

CSS for section:

.quotes { background-image: url('https://i.postimg.cc/LXsGqXT8/pexels-kaboompics-com-6663.jpg'); background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; background-position: center center; background-attachment: fixed; }

Till there it works well. But I want to add overlay on this background image. So that text is displayed above overlay.

I tried with this but it doesnt work (it gives overlay but on header, not on section + it covers text while it should be under):

.quotes:before { position: absolute; display: block; content: ''; left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; opacity: 0.6; }

What am I doing wrong?