Overlapping in UML diagram

Is overlapping the line in a class diagram a serious issue. This article mentions that to avoid it as much as you can. But sometimes it really hard to avoid these lines going over and over. Is there a better way to reduce overlapping?
I find that things like this are an excellent prompting for me to simplify the structure of my code.
Like Paul said, overlap is a sign there could be something inherently wrong with your code. It could be your data structure needs revamped, or your code structure needs to be refactored. Not always, but in a majority of cases, this is true. It’s at least time for a review.
