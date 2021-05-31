Overlapping divs

Hello!

I am trying to make 2 overlapping divs that will remain in the same position as you resize the window.

Like the picture the 2 sections are the gray and the pink.

The 2 divs that I want to overlap and remain in the same position are the teal and the yellow.

I know that this shape I could make it using clip-mask, so there is no problem with that. (at least this is one way to make it)

I have try to position them using absolute position, so they could overlap on the bellow div but they do not remain in the same position as you resize the window.

So maybe you know another way to make it?

First let’s establish what you mean by the “same position”.
As you resize the window, the size, space and aspect of the available area changes, so something has to give in one way or another.
So what we need to know first is, what must remain fixed, and what will be allowed to adjust and resize/move.
Perhaps to illustrate this clearly, rather than just one screen shot, show one for a large screen, and another for a small one.

Ok yes you are right.

I want to remain the same the meeting point of the teal and the yellow div. The corners of these two divs to remain at the same distance.

The adjusting part can be the horizontal part of the divs, the one in the red circle.

So the centre, vertical parts will remain in the centre, and the horizontal parts will crop off at the sides?

Yes this is correct Sam

What should it look like when the viewport is half as tall?

Do those straight lines get smaller and smaller or do they stay the same thickness. e.g do the lines scale with viewport width and height or do they simply get cropped at the top and sides but always remain the same thickness?

It’s quite hard to envisage a ‘use case’ for this but the answer will rely on percentages based on viewport width and height and will assume that you never have more content than the viewport itself.

This is an approximation using pseudo elements and absolute positioning.

Thank you Sam, this is working exactly as I had in my mind.

I guess I need some practice with the absolute positioning etc.

