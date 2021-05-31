Hello!

I am trying to make 2 overlapping divs that will remain in the same position as you resize the window.

Like the picture the 2 sections are the gray and the pink.

The 2 divs that I want to overlap and remain in the same position are the teal and the yellow.

I know that this shape I could make it using clip-mask, so there is no problem with that. (at least this is one way to make it)

I have try to position them using absolute position, so they could overlap on the bellow div but they do not remain in the same position as you resize the window.

So maybe you know another way to make it?