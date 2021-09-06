Overlapping divs

nikostzounakos: nikostzounakos: simply

If all you are interested in is in learning how to use absolute positioning and the resulting layout is not going to be used to hold content or be part of a real layout then ignore the rest of my post as your question has been answered by Ron and Sam.

Sam’s and Ron’s first examples are basically fixed height elements and cannot hold real content as they will not stretch. Ron’s second example is more related to the questions I was asking as it fills the viewport and scales with viewport height. However Ron’s example cannot hold real content either or this happens.

As you see that is not a viable layout for real content but this is no matter if you are just practicing how to place things. When I answer a question on the forums I ma always thinking of the ‘use case’ and what happens next. There’s no point in offering solutions that can’t work in the real world unless as I already mentioned this is just practice.

If indeed you wanted that pattern just to be a background for your content and each half doesn’t hold other content then you would need other methods.

For example we can do the whole thing without any extra html at all (based on Ron’s fine example).

You can put content into that example and the design won’t scroll away )although you will need to ensure the z-index of your content is higher than the other positioned elements).

As you can see a question that starts ‘simply’ is indeed not that simple and I can still think of half a dozen things that could be different or need to be considered.

If this is just a learning practice then no worries and you can play around as you like :). I just didn’t want you to think that you could start putting content into those elements:)