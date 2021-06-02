I didn’t understand your request. Too many unknowns, as @PaulOB already described.
Nevertheless, based on @SamA74’s example, I tinkered…
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
<title>fixed-design=ronpat</title>
<!--
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/overlapping-divs/368414
nikostzounakos
2021.05.30 02:56
-->
<style>
html {
box-sizing:border-box;
}
*,*::before,*::after {
box-sizing:inherit;
}
body {margin:0;}
.outer {
min-height:148px; /* tweakable if needed */
position:relative;
border:1px solid #000;
}
.outer::before,
.outer::after {
content:"";
position:absolute;
z-index:-2;
width:100%;
height:50%;
border:1px solid #000;
}
.outer::before {
top:0;
background-color:#99a;
}
.outer::after {
bottom:0;
background-color:#e6a;
}
/*
NOTE: The sum of the percent numbers of
.upper{bottom:calc(28% + 32px) and
.lower{top:calc(72% - 32px)
should equal 100%. (28% + 72% = 100%)
*/
.upper {
position:absolute;
top:calc(28% - 32px); /* positions top of blue horizontal line */
bottom:calc(28% + 32px); /* sets bottom of blue vertical line */
width:50%;
z-index:-1;
border-top:64px solid rgba(0,255,255,1);
border-right:64px solid rgba(0,255,255,1);
}
.lower {
position:absolute;
top:calc(72% - 32px); /* positions top of yellow horizontal line */
right:0;
bottom:0;
width:50%;
z-index:-1;
border-top:64px solid rgba(255,255,0,1);
border-left:64px solid rgba(255,255,0,1);
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="outer">
<div class="upper"></div>
<div class="lower"></div>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
<p>try me</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Only tested with Firefox. Let me know if it fails elsewhere, please.