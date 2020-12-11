Overlapping an animated logo with a Static one?

demo on GitHubPages @ CRUDgames.com

I’ve made a circular.png and have used it to replace the spinning logo in Create React App. Then right below it a static cut out of a hammer, that should just stay stationary while the wording spins around it. My question is what CSS should I be trying to use to make sure they always line up. I know about the z index, but should I be trying float, center, clear? Absolute positioning feels counterproductive on a responsive design…

App.js

import logo from './ScriptHammerCom.png'; import hammer from './Wooden-hammer-01.png'; import './App.css'; function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> <img src={hammer} className="App-hammer" alt="wooden mallet" /> </header> </div> ); } export default App;

App.css