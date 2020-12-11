Overlapping an animated logo with a Static one?

demo on GitHubPages @ CRUDgames.com
repo
I’ve made a
circular.png and have used it to replace the spinning logo in Create React App. Then right below it a static cut out of a hammer, that should just stay stationary while the wording spins around it. My question is what CSS should I be trying to use to make sure they always line up. I know about the z index, but should I be trying float, center, clear? Absolute positioning feels counterproductive on a responsive design…
App.js
import logo from './ScriptHammerCom.png';
import hammer from './Wooden-hammer-01.png';
import './App.css';
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
<img src={hammer} className="App-hammer" alt="wooden mallet" />
</header>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
App.css
.App {
text-align: center;
}
.App-logo {
height: 40vmin;
pointer-events: none;
}
@media (prefers-reduced-motion: no-preference) {
.App-logo {
animation: App-logo-spin infinite 20s linear;
}
}
.App-hammer {
height: 40vmin;
pointer-events: none;
}
.App-header {
background-color: #282c34;
min-height: 100vh;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-size: calc(10px + 2vmin);
color: white;
}
.App-link {
color: #61dafb;
}
@keyframes App-logo-spin {
from {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
to {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}