Overlap a div on top of another element

You could place your menu after the svg element, position it to be relative and then pull and push it into place with margins so that it sits over the svg element. This gives you the effect of a floating element that will be independent of the element under it.

Here is an example of the little gray square floating over an image (yours could be the svg) that I have set with a background image and scrollable. Notice you can scroll and interact with the element without interacting with the square.

Hopefully this is what you were talking about.