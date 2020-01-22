Overhead of dynamic forms

My answer is - it depends ™

I guess the least impactful might be no “dynamic” at all. Every time a file needs changing it’s “manual” hard coding — IMHO, can be OK for things that don’t change more often than annoys you

The opposite exteme might be a script that bogs out to the point of hanging the browser. Once code is in place it simply needs to be triggered to run — IMHO, good for when things change more often than you care to deal with all the time. Of course you want to not bog or hang.

For example, a CMS may have a database field for the site name. The template(s) may run a query every page and then display the name. Wasteful? Yes, not much perhaps. Indeed, almost assuredly insignificant, but wasteful just the same assuming once a site name is chosen it isn’t likely to change any time soon.

Maybe putting together a script that caches a result instead of running a query unless there’s been an update?

When you run the query in the CLI how fast is it?