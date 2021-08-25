Overflow with fixed content overlaying: content behind still scrolls?

I am trying to add a pop-up (which will eventually contain a form) that completely overlays a page’s content.

I have the css added to the wrapping section:

position:fixed; top:0;left:0;height:100vh;width:100vw;z-index:99999

It overlays the underlying content like it should, and it scrolls like it should, but I still see the scroll bar, and am able to scroll the content behind it (even though I can’t see it).

How do I avoid this? Essentially, I want to hide the default scrollbar that would scroll the main content.

Do I have to hide all of the underlying content, as well?

I have a mockup on a staging server here. I have a button in the bottom right “Edit.” (You have to click button twice, for a reason I have yet to figure out).http://dev.coosguide.com/dev5/ice-cream/

You can dynamically add a class to the body tag at the same time you open the modal and use that class in your css to disable the body scrollbars while the modal is open.

