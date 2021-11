Overflow:auto; vs. position:fixed;

asasass: asasass: Is one way better here to keep the background always filling the screen?

The question is loaded as it all depends on situation.

The background slides away because the element is only 100% wide but its child is wider than that. The scrollbar appears on the viewport to allow you to scroll to see the bit sticking out but that bit that sticks out is greater than 100% so there will be no background behind it from its parent.

If you add overflow:auto to the parent then the child remains within the parent and is scrolled within the parent and not by the viewport scrollbar. If you had other elements following below that background then you would see the scrollbar only on the element itself and not on the viewport as it looks at present.

The position:fixed trick just shims a fixed background over the viewport and fixed backgrounds don’t scroll with the viewport so you don’t lose the background.

The correct solution as I mentioned before is most likely replace the background on the root element and then it can’t scroll away. Of course that depends on whether you have other elements on the page and other concerns for other elements.

There is no one right answer to all occasions.