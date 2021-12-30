Overcoming browser-originated top/bottom popups in smartphones

When adding “call now” buttons or “message now” buttons in mobile display I encounter the following problems with various browsers:

The smartphone’s very own basic control buttons “tab” covers about a half of a fixed or sticky call now / message now button and a tiny bit of scrolling down is needed to properly read the button (happened to me in Duckduckgo)

or call now / message now button and a tiny bit of scrolling down is needed to properly read the button (happened to me in Duckduckgo) After the webpage is loaded, the browser immediately pops up some 50px-60px height popup on the bottom edge of the browser window which covers “flying” call now / message now buttons (happens with “translate this page” tab in Chrome)

After the webpage is loaded and the user scrolled down to a certain level, scrolling back up initiates a browser 50px-60px height popup under the top edge of the browser window which pushes “flying” call now / message now buttons (happened to me in Duckduckgo)

Is there any software / automation solution / JavaScript trick to fight these unpleasant surprises?