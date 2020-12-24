Outputting main contents from the top

I have a web page at http://form.kr/q/swap13/

If you click the menu1 menu2 or menu3 after uploading the page, the menu1 menu2 or menu3 element will be shown just above the main contents.

Some of main contents, especially in the center area horizontally, will be hidden by the menu element.

Okay, so far so good.

My problem is in the position of the main contents.

The position of the main contents is below the menu button wrap.

I like to put the main contents is under the menu button wrap.

The code below is one of my trails for it.

.main{ position:absolute; top:0px; }

And the code below on the button related is another trial for it.

z-index:3;

How can I make the main contents to output from the top?