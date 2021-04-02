Outputting main contents from the top

joon1: joon1: What I want is that the main content "This is main contents is under the 3 buttons instead of below the 3 buttons.

Then you will need to remove the buttons from the flow using position:absolute.

e.g.

.button-wrap { position: absolute; max-width: 50rem; margin: 10px auto; padding: 10px; background: #eee; display: flex; justify-content: center; left: 0; right: 0; }

Of course that will affect the position of the revealed elements but I have no real idea where you want those now as your posts never have any logic to them I guess you are just playing around and trying things out ;). The revealed divs will now be on top of the buttons so you won’t be able to use the buttons. You would need to change the html so that the revealed buttons are inside the button-wrap html and then they will appear below the buttons.

<div class="button-wrap"> <div data-destination="menu1" class="button">menu1</div> <div data-destination="menu2" class="button">menu2</div> <div data-destination="menu3" class="button">menu3</div> <div class="menu" id="menu1"> This is menu1 element. This is menu1 element. This is menu1 element. </div> <div class="menu menu2 " id="menu2"> This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is menu2 element. This is my DIV2 element. </div> <div class="menu menu3" id="menu3"> This is menu3 element. </div> </div>

Then you will need:

.show{top:100%}

Of course that’s just a guess