Outputing nested JSON response in HTML

I am trying to output nested JSON response in html but only part of the JSON is outputing. Have been able to output the following

/*Initializing temp variable to design table dynamically*/ $temp = "<table>"; /*Dynamically generating rows & columns*/ for($i = 0; $i < sizeof($response["SMARTScores"]); $i++) { $temp .= "<tr>"; $temp .= "<tr><td> <strong> Registry_ID: </strong></td> <td>" . $response["SMARTScores"][$i]["Registry_ID"] . " </td>"; $temp .= "<tr><td> <strong> BVN: </strong></td> <td>" . $response["SMARTScores"][$i]["BVN"] . " </td>"; $temp .= "<tr><td> <strong> Score: </strong></td> <td>" . $response["SMARTScores"][$i]["Score"] . " </td>"; $temp .= "</tr>"; } /*End tag of table*/ $temp .= "</table>"; /*Printing temp variable which holds table*/ echo $temp;

I am having challenges outputing the following headers “PerformanceSummary” and “PDFReport” See the full raw JSON response body below