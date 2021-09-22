Outputing nested JSON response in HTML

I am trying to output nested JSON response in html but only part of the JSON is outputing. Have been able to output the following
/*Initializing temp variable to design table dynamically*/
$temp = "<table>";
/*Dynamically generating rows & columns*/
for($i = 0; $i < sizeof($response["SMARTScores"]); $i++)
{
$temp .= "<tr>";
$temp .= "<tr><td> <strong> Registry_ID: </strong></td> <td>" . $response["SMARTScores"][$i]["Registry_ID"] . " </td>";
$temp .= "<tr><td> <strong> BVN: </strong></td> <td>" . $response["SMARTScores"][$i]["BVN"] . " </td>";
$temp .= "<tr><td> <strong> Score: </strong></td> <td>" . $response["SMARTScores"][$i]["Score"] . " </td>";
$temp .= "</tr>";
}
/*End tag of table*/
$temp .= "</table>";
/*Printing temp variable which holds table*/
echo $temp;
I am having challenges outputing the following headers “PerformanceSummary” and “PDFReport” See the full raw JSON response body below
Response Body
{
"Success": true,
"Errors": [],
"SMARTScores": [
{
"Registry_ID": "12345678098766554",
"BVN": "123456789098",
"Score": 97
}
],
"Accounts": [],
"PerformanceSummary": {
"Inquiry_Count_12_Months": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Closed": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Delinquent_30_over_60_days": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Derogatory_120_days": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Derogatory_150_days": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Derogatory_Doubtful_180": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Derogatory_Lost_360": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Derogatory_Substandard_90": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Late_less_than_30_days": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Open": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Performing": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Unknown": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Unspecified": 0,
"Count_AccountStatus_Written_off": 0,
"Count_LegalStatus_Judgment": 0,
"Count_LegalStatus_Litigation": 0,
"Count_LegalStatus_Notice": 0,
"Count_LegalStatus_Receivership": 0,
"SelfInquiriesLast12Months": "N/A",
"DishonouredChequesLast12Months": "N/A"
},
"AccountSummaries": [],
"PDFReport": {
"Success": false,
"Errors": [
"Invalid model state.",
"Customer(s) or valid ReportType not specified."
],
"PDFContent": "",
"NoMatchPDFContent": "",
"ReportNo": "",
"Filename": "",
"StatusCode": 400,
"Message": ""
},
"StatusCode": 200,
"Message": "Successfully ordered account, account summary and score data for 0 account(s) and 1 customer(s)."
}
Kindly help