Output Woocommerce['order_comments']

Morning Everyone,
So I’m trying to output the Order Comments field box on Multi-Step checkout system.
I have the code below
if ( ! function_exists( 'wmsc_step_content_message' ) ) {
function wmsc_step_content_message( $fields = array()) {
foreach( $fields as $field) {
echo $field['order'];
}
}
}
add_action( 'wmsc_step_content_message', 'wmsc_step_content_message' );
add_filter( 'woocommerce_checkout_fields', 'wmsc_step_content_message' );
However, when I run this, I get the following error:
Invalid argument supplied for foreach() on Line 745
Where am I going wrong?
Any help would be brill.
Thank you.