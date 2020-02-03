Output Woocommerce['order_comments']

Morning Everyone,

So I’m trying to output the Order Comments field box on Multi-Step checkout system.

I have the code below

if ( ! function_exists( 'wmsc_step_content_message' ) ) { function wmsc_step_content_message( $fields = array()) { foreach( $fields as $field) { echo $field['order']; } } } add_action( 'wmsc_step_content_message', 'wmsc_step_content_message' ); add_filter( 'woocommerce_checkout_fields', 'wmsc_step_content_message' );

However, when I run this, I get the following error:

Invalid argument supplied for foreach() on Line 745

Where am I going wrong?

Any help would be brill.

Thank you.