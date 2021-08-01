Output of two programs: Applying intval on arrays

Hi,

I found following programs from internet, the first program is:

<?php $d = array(); echo intval($d) . "<br>"; $e = array("red", "green", "blue"); echo intval($e) . "<br>"; ?>

Its giving me the output:

0

1

I can’tunderstand the correct reason. I am just guessing that in the first case the array is empty so I got 0 but in the second case, array has elements so its printing ‘1’.

The second program is:

<?php function min_values_not_zero(Array $values) { return min(array_diff(array_map('intval', $values), array(0))); } print_r(min_values_not_zero(array(-1,0,1,12,-100,1))."

"); ?>

I have two questions:

What is the logic of using ‘intval’ in the 2nd program because all the array values are already integer values.

2)what array_diff is doing? My answer is that it is substracting each value of $values array with ‘0’. But I am not sure.

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.