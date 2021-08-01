Output of two programs: Applying intval on arrays

Hi,
I found following programs from internet, the first program is:
<?php
$d = array();
echo intval($d) . "<br>";
$e = array("red", "green", "blue");
echo intval($e) . "<br>";
?>
Its giving me the output:
0
1
I can’tunderstand the correct reason. I am just guessing that in the first case the array is empty so I got 0 but in the second case, array has elements so its printing ‘1’.
The second program is:
<?php
function min_values_not_zero(Array $values) { return min(array_diff(array_map('intval', $values), array(0)));
}
print_r(min_values_not_zero(array(-1,0,1,12,-100,1))."\n");
?>
I have two questions:
- What is the logic of using ‘intval’ in the 2nd program because all the array values are already integer values.
2)what array_diff is doing? My answer is that it is substracting each value of $values array with ‘0’. But I am not sure.
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.