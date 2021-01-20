Outlook CSS/HTML help

Hello everyone,

I am using the following CSS code and I am trying to work out why it looks different in outlook compared to other clients. This is the code:

.defiwell { min-height: 20px; padding: 19px; margin-bottom: 20px; background-color: #f5f5f5; border: 1px solid #e3e3e3; border-radius: 4px; -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.05); box-shadow: inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.05); }

In most browsers and clients it looks fine with clear defined edges and borders

Here is what it looks like in Outlook:

could somebody please explain why it looks different?

Thanks so much for your help