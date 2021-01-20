Outlook CSS/HTML help

Hello everyone,

I am using the following CSS code and I am trying to work out why it looks different in outlook compared to other clients. This is the code:

.defiwell {

min-height: 20px;

padding: 19px;

margin-bottom: 20px;

background-color: #f5f5f5;

border: 1px solid #e3e3e3;

border-radius: 4px;

-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.05);

box-shadow: inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.05);

}

In most browsers and clients it looks fine with clear defined edges and borders

Here is what it looks like in Outlook:

could somebody please explain why it looks different?

Thanks so much for your help