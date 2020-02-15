Out Of Sync Slider

Hi

I have created a slider within a slider that contains an image carousel as well. The left hand panel contains the slider links that autoscrolls through 5 images for that section before moving onto the next section that then scrolls through 5 images before moving onto the next section.

Here is the example - http://www.cre8tivesource.co.uk/tdf/home-slider/

It is controlled via Wordpress and I think I might have gone about this the wrong way. The slider becomes out of sync especially when you click on one of the links in the left hand column, when it reaches the 5th image it shows the first image of that section briefly before showing the correct section images.

It is very difficult to explain so hopefully the above link will show you better the out of sync problem.

Also if I were to switch between browser tabs then come back to the slider the slider again becomes out of sync!!

Is there another method I could use with the same layout and functionality where I don’t have the out of sync problem.

I am using flexslider and owl carousel for this at the moment.

Below are the javascript code I have in footer.php

<script src="<?php echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri(); ?>/js/jquery.flexslider.js"></script> <script src="<?php bloginfo('template_url');?>/js/owl.carousel.js"></script> <script> jQuery(document).ready(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first jQuery('#carousel').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: false, slideshow: true, itemWidth: 210, slideshowSpeed: 2000, itemMargin: 5, directionNav:false, direction: 'vertical', asNavFor: '#slider', }); jQuery('#slider').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: true, animationLoop: true, slideshowSpeed: 10000, directionNav:true, slideshow: true, controlsContainer: ".main_slidescroll", sync: "#carousel", pauseOnAction: false, after: function(slider) { /* auto-restart player if paused after action */ if (!slider.playing) { slider.play(); } } }); jQuery(".galleryimg_slider").owlCarousel({ navigation : true, singleItem:true, items : 1, loop:true, autoPlay:2000, afterAction: function(el){ //remove class active this .$owlItems .removeClass('active') //add class active this .$owlItems //owl internal $ object containing items .eq(this.currentItem ) .addClass('active') } }); jQuery('#carousel li').click(function(){ jQuery('.galleryimg_slider').trigger('owl.jumpTo', 0) }); [details="Summary"] This text will be hidden [/details]

I hope someone can help or steer me in the right direction as it is driving me nuts!

Thanks