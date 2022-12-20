Out button on the left or inn button on the right

joon1
December 20, 2022, 11:32am
#1
<form action="search.php" method="get">
<input type="image" src="http://load.dot.kr/dmg/search.png"
name="out" alt="outSearch" style="width:20px">
<input type="text" name="key" value="" style="align-items:center">
<input type="image" src="http://load.dot.kr/dmg/search.png"
name="inn" alt="innSearch" style="width:20px">
</form>
I have the code above at
http://dot.kr/qna/221220search/
If a user click a search button on the right, it goes to search.php with some values, i.e. key, inn.x, and inn.y.
in search.php, I can get the value of key with the code below.
echo $_GET['key'];
However, I cannot get the value of inn.x with the code below.
echo $_GET['inn.x];
How can I get the value of inn.x?
I like to know the user click which search button between the left search button and the right search button.
kerry14
December 20, 2022, 12:29pm
#2
I am not sure you will actually get what you want like this. type = image values are processed differently and an actual value is not passed. The x and y co-ordinates sent are the co-ordinates WITHIN the image you click, so you will get the same co-ordinates with both images if you click in exactly the same place. ie this will not help you determine which image was clicked.
If you want to actually read the co-ordinates you would do something like this -
<?php
echo $_GET['key'].'<br>';
echo $_GET['inn_x'].'<br>';
echo $_GET['inn_y'].'<br>';
echo $_GET['out_x'].'<br>';
echo $_GET['out_y'].'<br>';
ie. replace the . with an underscore _
but this will throw an error on the image that was NOT clicked - sample output of above code if clicking on ‘out’ image -
dgsg
Warning : Undefined array key “inn_x” in C:\xampp\htdocs\MyProjects\NewConstantSurfer\search.php on line 3
Warning : Undefined array key “inn_y” in C:\xampp\htdocs\MyProjects\NewConstantSurfer\search.php on line 4
6
9
Contents of values part sent in address bar = search.php?out.x=6&out.y=9&key=dgsg
you could then use isset() to determine which button was clicked and then decide how to process, like so
<?php
if (isset($_GET['inn_x'])) {
echo 'inn button was clicked<br>';
}
if (isset($_GET['out_x'])) {
echo 'out button was clicked<br>';
}
echo 'key = '.$_GET['key'];
Hope this helps