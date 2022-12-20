Out button on the left or inn button on the right

<form action="search.php" method="get"> <input type="image" src="http://load.dot.kr/dmg/search.png" name="out" alt="outSearch" style="width:20px"> <input type="text" name="key" value="" style="align-items:center"> <input type="image" src="http://load.dot.kr/dmg/search.png" name="inn" alt="innSearch" style="width:20px"> </form>

I have the code above at http://dot.kr/qna/221220search/

If a user click a search button on the right, it goes to search.php with some values, i.e. key, inn.x, and inn.y.

in search.php, I can get the value of key with the code below.

echo $_GET['key'];

However, I cannot get the value of inn.x with the code below.

echo $_GET['inn.x];

How can I get the value of inn.x?

I like to know the user click which search button between the left search button and the right search button.