Our Wordpress Website Using Cloudflare is No Longer Showing Mobile Version on Mobiles

Our Wordpress website is Azam.info. Before we switched to full Cloudflare, it worked perfectly in the sense that a desktop ‘full’ version of the website would appear on desktop devices and a mobile version would appear on mobile devices.

The mobile version would show through a plugin called ‘WPtouch’.

However, since setting up Cloudflare, the mobile version usually doesn’t show. People see the desktop version of the website on their mobile. That means the blog text, which is very small, is impossible to read.

Sometimes we see a mobile version of the website on desktop.

We have meticulously set-up Cloudflare (free version) as per all the guidelines.

The SSL/TLS encryption mode is set to “Full”.

We have got the ‘WP Cloudflare Super Page Cache’ plugin installed.

The Page Rules we have set-up for this website within Cloudflare are as follows:



I’m not an expert, but it seems that Cloudflare is caching a desktop version of the site and then showing that to mobile users without allowing ‘WPtouch’ to show a mobile version?

Could you please guide me in terms of what we can do so that our mobile plugin continues to work and shows people a mobile version of the website when on mobile, and that a desktop version shows to desktop users?

Thanks a million. I’m grateful for your assistance.