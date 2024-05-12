OSError When Trying to Load Model from Local Disk (Offline)

So I want to load the hugging face from my local folder and train my model with it.

However, I get this error:

OSError: Incorrect path_or_model_id: '/distilgpt2'. Please provide either the path to a local folder or the repo_id of a model on the Hub.

# https://www.linkedin.com/advice/1/how-do-you-use-hugging-face-natural-language-processing-q4gve # Models # microsoft/phi-1_5 # distilbert/distilbert-base-uncased # google-t5/t5-base # deberta-v3-base import pandas as pd import torch import transformers as tm #import BertLMHeadModel, AutoModelForMaskedLM, AutoModelForSeq2SeqLM, AutoModelForCausalLM, AutoModel, AutoModelForSequenceClassification, GPT2LMHeadModel,PhiForCausalLM, GPT2Tokenizer, AutoTokenizer, GPT2TokenizerFast import os import datasets as ds from trl import SFTTrainer import json parent = os.path.dirname(os.getcwd()) fileName=parent+'\\amazon-kdd-cup-2024-starter-kit\data\development.json' # fileName="./dev/data.json" file=open(fileName) # myData = ds.load_dataset("json", data_files=fileName, split="train") myData=pd.read_json(fileName, lines=True) testInput=myData["input_field"] testMCQ=myData["is_multiple_choice"] for i in range(len(myData)): tuple=list(zip(testInput, testMCQ)) testData=pd.DataFrame(tuple, columns=['input_field', 'is_multiple_choice']) testDataSet=ds.Dataset.from_pandas(testData) print(testDataSet["input_field"]) print(testDataSet["is_multiple_choice"]) model_name="/distilgpt2" model = tm.AutoModelForCausalLM.from_pretrained(model_name) # for phi-1_5 tokenizer = tm.AutoModelForCausalLM.from_pretrained(model_name, use_fast=False) training_args = tm.TrainingArguments( output_dir="./", per_device_train_batch_size=16, learning_rate=2e-4, lr_scheduler_type="cosine", num_train_epochs=3, gradient_accumulation_steps=2, # simulate larger batch sizes ) trainer = SFTTrainer( model, train_dataset=testDataSet, dataset_text_field="input_field", max_seq_length=3, ) trainer.train()

How exactly should I specify the local folder name?