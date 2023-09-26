Origanl row also hide when I add new style sheet in my code

Hi i am facing strange issue in my form with dynamic generating rows, when I add following css to my form page then its also hide first row of the table form.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css">
here is complete form code with mentioned style sheet
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
<title></title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-git.js"></script>
// style sheet link
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.3/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
<tr>
<th width="15%"><center>Type</th>
<th width="15%"><center>Service</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Machine</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Consultant</th>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td><input type = "text" class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" >
<td><input type = "text" class="country form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state" >
<td><input type = "text" class="country form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" >
<td><input type = "text" class="country form-control text-end" name="consultant[]" id = "cosultant" >
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
</tr> </tbody> </table>