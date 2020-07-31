So here were a schema of an organizational labeling engine, which creates information structures called types, For the analyser of the program to use for recognition. This i thought found under content management systems because the organizer is labeling information about content.
Do you have a question, @steveheivly, or is there some point here you wish to discuss?
I like input or feedback. I am trying to learn myself, to see if these make sense to anyone, or what we can learn from them in the software perspective