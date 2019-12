I wanted to book a domain, but its .com is booked.

I have options other than that, .org , .net , .io , for example. io seems techie.

Which one is good. The nature of the business is in tech space. I see that some successful businesses also is doing on .io greenhous.io , for example.

.io is not TLD, but if I believe in some blogs then google considers it as global and TLD, and it get the same benefit as any global TLD such as .com or .org or .net.