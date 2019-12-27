.org vs .net vs .io → Confused as .com is already booked
Hi there codeispoetry,
why don’t you use something like this…
coothead
When you get down to it, makes no difference whatsover what extension your domain is. They all work EXACTLY the same way, translate a “domain” to an ip address. (Short description)
I would say those 5 reasons are just sale pitches.
-
Availability - Already used names could be hard to “rebrand” as you at a not so common TLD.
-
Domain hack - Including the TLD in your brand is confusing and locks you to that TLD.
-
Input/Output - Agree, it could be appealing and supportive as an extension to a tech brand.
-
Not geo-targeted - No comment.
-
Shorter URL - Agree to typos, see item #1.
Great. Yes, You are right.
Completely agree sir.
Hi there @coothead , Thanks for your input. As mentioned by @Erik_J that already branded names are difficult to rebrand. so my difficulty in taking the decision was I was looking for a unique name, which means for that domain I should have all top ones such as .com, .org, .net and maybe,
io
www.sample.tech is a good example, but we also should have its cousins such as .com, .net, .org or else later we have to worry about cybersquatting or fake branding if we succeed in business later.
(codepen.io is quite succesful too on
.io TLD.)
The fifth sale pitch “Shorter URL” are not immune to typos either, not even descriptive ones:
why don’t you use something like this…
https://www.wkihow.tech
The typo must be yours.
There is nothing wrong with mine…
https://www.winkywonkywow.tech
coothead
Paul Graham opined a few years back if you do not have
.com that shows weakness.
Point of the conclusion is:
.com not available launching something on other domains creates a psychological obstacle and lack of satisfaction.
Two options left:
- Conquer Psychological obstacle like greenhous.io did or
- think some other name(compromising with your intended desired name), which is available on
.com
.org is best to purchase for your business purpose
ok. Thanks. Any reason for prioritizing it above
.com?
Hi there codeispoetry,
If you believe that a lack of
.com indicates
weakness, then you must go with option #2.
You will regain your strength and vitality, and
all of your problems will be resolved.
coothead
Be aware that there are bots monitoring registrars for domain searches where the name is not instantly taken.
If you find an acceptable .com (or any popular TLD) name you should be prepared to register it on the spot, or you’ll might find it immediately taken. The name snatcher then could offer you the name for a “reasonable” sum.
Afaik, If not changed yet, there is a grace period of a few days where the new registered name can be dropped without cost, making this profitable.
So, if you had found a good name and then later went back to register only to find it unavailable, try again a few days later before you give it up.
Why do you think that, @Instamixes? A statement like that with no substance to back it up is of no help to anyone.
The domain was originally intended for use by non-profit organisations, and although the restriction was removed, it is still largely associated with not-for-profits, community groups, schools and similar. It seems to me an odd choice for a business.
#1: Assume that at some point, at least some percentage of your user base will accidentally type .com, .net, and .org into their browser looking for your domain. the “Big 3” have become so ingrained that they will get hits regardless of being correct or not. So check and make sure that your .com name competitor isn’t a rival company, because… there’s going to be mistakes.
#2: Once you get outside of the Big 3 Generics, you start wandering into 'do you’s.
info: am I an informational website rather than a business selling site
Do I qualify under a Restricted Generic name (name, pro),
Do I qualify under a Government Sponsored TLD (gov,mil,edu) or a Sponsored TLD (aero,travel,coop,jobs,mobi,xxx)
Do I do business in a specific country, and qualify for registration under the Country Code TLD? (Or, if you’re not that white-hat about it, ‘what ccTLD’s will let my URL sound cool’. I’m looking at you, youtu.be)
You are right. I have realized it many times. I think their AI when finds a particular name with good keyword is searched “N” number of time. Domain registrars Cybersquat them.
I normally book on 25th December or 31st December or the 3rd day is my birth-day.
I have the same notion. If you book a domain these 3 should be yours =(.com, .org, .net)
I feel this is the diminishing priority:
.com > .org > .net
*Although my notion is not eternity.
Maybe fussy, but for a business I would rather rank them .com > .net > org.
Notice what @TechnoBear mentioned about the .org TLD.