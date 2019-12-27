.org vs .net vs .io → Confused as .com is already booked

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: .io is not TLD,

It absolutely is a TLD. How did you search for it? If you can tell us how then we can explain why that did not work for you. When I search I find the answer in less time than it too for you to say it is not a TLD. The IO TLD is for some islands but, as far as I know, can be used by anyone that purchases a relevant domain.

See data.iana.org/TLD/tlds-alpha-by-domain.txt. It does not explain what each is for; many of them have restrictions.

We cannot tell you what is best for you. You need to know what is best for you.