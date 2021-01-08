Ordered list with background image not working

Can’t seem to put the numbers into the circles, no matter what I try with negative and positive margin and padding values. Any hints?
The image looks like a numbered list, could you post the HTML code for the list with relevant CSS?
Where is/are the background image/s supposed to be?
From the post and the image, Braveheart4 wants the numbers to go inside of the green circles to their right.
I don’t know if any of us can offer any suggestions without seeing the code.
Hi there Braveheart4,
here is one possible solution…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/gOMbMGK
…and its code…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/gOMbMGK
coothead
I’m actually developing this site via Webflow, so not sure how the code gets rendered. But I can see that the ::before pseudo element does the trick. Sadly, there is no way to style that within the Webflow editor. Once I purchase a site plan before publishing the site, I’ll embed the custom code @coothead suggested me and see if it’s going to work—I believe it will. Thanks!
Looking at the OP image, I suggest a left padding on the items instead of text indent.
Nice.
A very good idea.
I’ve now amended the codepen code
to implement your suggestion.
coothead
