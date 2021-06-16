Order MySql result by number of rows

Hi there.
Is it possible to query a table and order the results by number of rows per cell information.
For example:
idx (index) - sid (supplier) - cid (category) - pid (product)
11 - 1 - 1 - 2
12 - 1 - 1 - 1
27 - 2 - 1 - 1
So if a search for category 1 in this table would give 1 & 2 as suppliers.
But I would like the order to be that supplier 2 has priority because it only has 1 product and supplier 1 would come second because it has 2 products.
So the more products a supplier has they come last in the order result.