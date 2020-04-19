Order by today day

some problems with your query

your dates seem to have been enclosed in microsoft word smart quotes, so i changed them to ordinary single quotes

you had entered_date in your SELECT clause alongside MIN(entered_date) , but not in your GROUP BY clause, so i removed it

you had unnecessary parentheses in the WHERE clause, so i removed them

finally, you are grouping the day of the month, and both the 29th of february and the 29th of march will be grouped into the same group

so i’m not sure what you actually wanted to do with the day business, and i especially don’t know how you want it sorted

SELECT MIN(entered_date) as edate , SUM(CASE WHEN entered_date >= '2020-02-19' AND entered_date < '2020-03-19' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS counter_prev , SUM(CASE WHEN entered_date >= '2020-03-19' AND entered_date <= '2020-04-19' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS counter_current , DAY(entered_date) AS whichday FROM contacts WHERE profile_categories IN(1) AND entered_date >= '2020-02-19' AND entered_date <= '2020-04-19' GROUP BY DAY(entered_date) ORDER BY whichday ASC

perhaps you could show some sample results to demonstrate how you want this stuff sorted