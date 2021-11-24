OR within complex code

Here’s how I would deal with things.

First I would bring the code up to date, by removing the traditional element property event and use addEventListener.instead.

window.addEventListener("load", externalLinks);

The load event can take some time to fire, so preferable to that is the DOmContentLoaded event instead. That way the code gets to run while the page is still loading and downloading things.

window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", externalLinks);

To help with organising the code, an event handler function is used. The job of an event handler is to decide when it’s appropriate to call the externalLinks, and to pass needed information to it.

function externalLinksHandler(evt) { updateExternalLinks(); } window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", externalLinksHandler);

We then have the function externalLinks, which I’ve renamed to updateExternalLinks for clarity.

To help cope with the bulk of effort, I’ll run that function through JSLint and make updated based on its recommendations.

function externalLinks() { if (!document.getElementsByTagName) { return; } const anchors = document.getElementsByTagName("a"); let i = 0; while (i < anchors.length) { let anchor = anchors[i]; const isHref = anchor.getAttribute("href") > ""; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHref && isExternal) { anchor.target = "_blank"; } i += 1; } }

Instead of the while loop (which used to be a for loop) I’ll use a forEach method instead.

function externalLinks() { if (!document.getElementsByTagName) { return; } const anchors = document.getElementsByTagName("a"); anchors.forEach(function (anchor) { const isHref = anchor.getAttribute("href") > ""; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHref && isExternal) { anchor.target = "_blank"; } }); }

But getElementsByTagName doesn’t let us use forEach. We should replace getElementsByTagName with querySelectorAll instead.

function externalLinks() { if (!document.querySelectorAll) { return; } const anchors = document.querySelectorAll("a"); anchors.forEach(function (anchor) { const isHref = anchor.getAttribute("href") > ""; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHref && isExternal) { anchor.target = "_blank"; } }); }

The forEach function can be given a name and moved out to be a separate function.

function updateExternalLink(anchor) { const isHref = anchor.getAttribute("href") > ""; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHref && isExternal) { anchor.target = "_blank"; } } function externalLinks() { if (!document.querySelectorAll) { return; } const anchors = document.querySelectorAll("a"); anchors.forEach(updateExternalLink); }

When it comes to dealing with different types of links, such as your amazon class, I would make that explicitly clear in the code by using guard clauses, using multiple _blank statements.

function updateExternalLink(anchor) { const isHref = anchor.getAttribute("href") > ""; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHref && isExternal) { anchor.target = "_blank"; return; } const isAmazon = anchor.classList.contains("amazon"); if (isHref && isAmazon) { anchor.target = "_blank"; return; } }

That way the duplicate code is more apparant, and if need be can be extracted out to a separate function.

function addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor) { anchor.target = "_blank"; } function updateExternalLink(anchor) { const isHref = anchor.getAttribute("href") > ""; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHref && isExternal) { return addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor); } const isAmazon = anchor.classList.contains("amazon"); if (isHref && isAmazon) { return addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor); } }

And for the http requirement, we shouldn’t keep isHref because something different is being checked for. Instead, we update isHref to be isHttp instead.

function updateExternalLink(anchor) { const isHttp = anchor.getAttribute("href").substr(0, 4) === "http"; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHttp && isExternal) { return addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor); } const isAmazon = anchor.classList.contains("amazon"); if (isHttp && isAmazon) { return addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor); } }

Here’s the full code that we end up with:

function addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor) { anchor.target = "_blank"; } function updateExternalLink(anchor) { const isHttp = anchor.getAttribute("href").substr(0, 4) === "http"; const isExternal = anchor.getAttribute("rel") === "external"; if (isHttp && isExternal) { return addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor); } const isAmazon = anchor.classList.contains("amazon"); if (isHttp && isAmazon) { return addBlankToOpenInNewTab(anchor); } } function updateExternalLinks() { if (!document.querySelectorAll) { return; } const anchors = document.querySelectorAll("a"); anchors.forEach(updateExternalLink); } function externalLinksHandler(evt) { updateExternalLinks(); } window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", externalLinksHandler);

Yes it is longer, but we can afford that. Each section deals with a different concept and helps to reduce the overall complexity, making it easier to understand what each part does.