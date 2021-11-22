OR within complex code

I have this code to avoid the deprecated html target="_blank"

//al posto target=_blank <!-- function externalLinks() { if (!document.getElementsByTagName) return; var anchors = document.getElementsByTagName("a"); for (var i=0; i<anchors.length; i++) { var anchor = anchors[i]; if (anchor.getAttribute("href") && anchor.getAttribute("rel") == "external") anchor.target = "_blank"; } } window.onload = externalLinks; //-->

And the above code works: if I add rel=“external” the link open a new tab as if I had target="_blank"

Now I wish add another condition: not only if I set rel=“external” within an a element, but also if I set class=“amazon”, f.e.

<a class="amazon">some-url</a>

it should open a new tab.

After several attempts I ask if you could help me. My last attempt was: