OR within complex code

I have this code to avoid the deprecated html target="_blank"
//al posto target=_blank
<!--
function externalLinks() {
if (!document.getElementsByTagName) return;
var anchors = document.getElementsByTagName("a");
for (var i=0; i<anchors.length; i++) {
var anchor = anchors[i];
if (anchor.getAttribute("href") &&
anchor.getAttribute("rel") == "external")
anchor.target = "_blank";
}
}
window.onload = externalLinks;
//-->
And the above code works: if I add rel=“external” the link open a new tab as if I had target="_blank"
Now I wish add another condition: not only if I set rel=“external” within an a element, but also if I set class=“amazon”, f.e.
<a class="amazon">some-url</a>
it should open a new tab.
After several attempts I ask if you could help me. My last attempt was:
//al posto target=_blank
<!--
function externalLinks() {
if (!document.getElementsByTagName) return;
var anchors = document.getElementsByTagName("a");
for (var i=0; i<anchors.length; i++) {
var anchor = anchors[i];
if (anchor.getAttribute("href") &&
(anchor.getAttribute("rel") == "external")
|| anchor.getAttribute("class") == "amazon"))
anchor.target = "_blank";
}
}
window.onload = externalLinks;
//-->
What code should I write?