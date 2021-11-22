OR within complex code

JavaScript
I have this code to avoid the deprecated html target="_blank"


//al posto target=_blank
<!--
function externalLinks() {  
 if (!document.getElementsByTagName) return;  
 var anchors = document.getElementsByTagName("a");  
 for (var i=0; i<anchors.length; i++) {  
   var anchor = anchors[i];  
   if (anchor.getAttribute("href") &&  
       anchor.getAttribute("rel") == "external")  
     anchor.target = "_blank";  
 }  
}  
window.onload = externalLinks;
//-->

And the above code works: if I add rel=“external” the link open a new tab as if I had target="_blank"
Now I wish add another condition: not only if I set rel=“external” within an a element, but also if I set class=“amazon”, f.e.

<a class="amazon">some-url</a>

it should open a new tab.
After several attempts I ask if you could help me. My last attempt was:

//al posto target=_blank
<!--
function externalLinks() {  
 if (!document.getElementsByTagName) return;  
 var anchors = document.getElementsByTagName("a");  
 for (var i=0; i<anchors.length; i++) {  
   var anchor = anchors[i];
   if (anchor.getAttribute("href") &&  
       (anchor.getAttribute("rel") == "external")
   ||  anchor.getAttribute("class") == "amazon"))
   anchor.target = "_blank";
 }
}  
window.onload = externalLinks;
//-->

What code should I write?
I wasn’t aware it was deprecated.

target="_blank" isn’t deprecated anymore…
https://www.w3.org/TR/2011/WD-html-markup-20110525/a.html

and

But to get it to work, this snippet works…

let links = document.querySelectorAll('a');

links.forEach(function(link) {
  if (link.getAttribute("rel") == 'external' || 
      link.getAttribute("class") == "amazon") {
        link.target = "_blank";
  }  
})

Of course, you can shorten it further to this, but I think the previous version is a little more readable…

document.querySelectorAll('a').forEach(function(link) {
  if (link.getAttribute("rel") == 'external' || 
      link.getAttribute("class") == "amazon") {
         link.target = "_blank";
  }  
})