Optimum Data Length for MySQL Data

I’m finally getting to the point of building a backend database in MySQL for storing data taken from forms in my front end. Of course, I have to specify datatypes and lengths. I’m using the Heidi UI to MySQL.

I find that I have first/middle/last names, cities, counties, states, countries over and over again on my forms. The default length seems to be 50 characters for VARCHAR data types. This seems inordinately long for most of these fields.

What do you experienced developers see most often for data length for these sorts of fields? My database will not be very large so unused space won’t really be a problem. Besides, don’t modern db implementations truncate or compress unused space to conserve storage? Given the low cost and high density of storage these days, I’m sure my concerns are probably irrelevant (it’s not 1965 and I’m not coding on a 4K IBM mainframe any more). I’m asking more to learn if there are defacto standards that most developers see and use.