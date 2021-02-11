Optimole wordpress use

CMS & WordPress
#1

Hi,
I’m using an Optimole Wordpress to optimize my media content and reduce the page loading time.
But even that, i have a huge page loading page.
Someone could help me ?
P.S : i can’t put the link here cuz the moderator could banned me.

#2

Have you run your site through an online checker such as https://gtmetrix.com/? If so, what did it tell you?

#3

Gtmetrix
Gtmetrix1329×750 178 KB

#4

Okay. So, if you click on the Performance tab, and on the Structure tab, it should give you some insight as to what is wrong and how you can fix it.

#5

But GTmetrix doesn’t mention any thing about Optimole !

#6

No, it won’t. It will tell you what is wrong with your site and why it is slow. That’s what you want to fix isn’t it?

#7

Actually No
I want to know why Optimole Plugin doesn’t work perfectly ?

#8

The thing is, you should build a website efficiently to start with. If you build an inefficient site with large unoptimised images, something like Optimole can only do so much. It will not produce as good a result as you would get if you built the website properly to begin with.

You might find this article answers some of your questions about Optimole.