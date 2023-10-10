Optimizing Checkout Performance in PHP-Based eCommerce: Seeking Advice and Tips

Hello fellow developers,

I’m currently working on an eCommerce website for a client, similar to https://4mommy.nl/ . A draadloze kolf website. We’re using PHP for the backend, and I’ve encountered an issue with optimizing the checkout process.

I’m looking for suggestions on how to improve the performance and user experience during the checkout process. Specifically, I’d like to reduce page load times and ensure a seamless payment experience for customers.

Has anyone faced similar challenges or implemented any effective techniques or tools to streamline the checkout process in PHP-based eCommerce sites? Your insights and recommendations would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you in advance!