Optimized WP without empty spaces and increased speed

I try to set optimized WP pages like:
https://demo.tagdiv.com/select_demo/select_demo_newspaper/
Which settings should be made to remove empty spaces and compile all code into a single-line.
Source: https://www.w3-edge.com/solutions/w3-total-cache-pro/
Scrolling that page from top to bottom needs ~9MB of data to be downloaded. The few bytes saved by removing whitespace (which isn’t really problem anyway since you’re using
gzip) does not come close to other optimizations you could make like optimizing images, CSS, JS, reduce the number of fonts, etc.
How is it possible tha gzip show as status true but speed tracking tools do no detect?
No idea. From what I can see in the network panel in Chrome it is indeed gzipped
Which speed tracking tool(s) is/are you using?
This website is another as a sample and good page speed. Due to security I can not show a website URL but I’m using https://tools.pingdom.com/
I’ve found in the past that Pingdom doesn’t recognise when a CDN is being used. I wouldn’t rely on a single tool. I suggest you also try:
- GTMetrix and
- WebPageTest
I have tested the same page inside http://www.gidnetwork.com/tools. It is detected compression. Strange.
How to compress file using WP?
https://betterexplained.com/articles/how-to-optimize-your-site-with-gzip-compression/
Apache actually has two compression options:
- mod_deflate is easier to set up and is standard.
- mod_gzip seems more powerful: you can pre-compress content.
Should we put the following code and it works?
<?php if (substr_count($_SERVER[‘HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING’], ‘gzip’)) ob_start(“ob_gzhandler”); else ob_start(); ?>
Yeah, I think Pingdom has “issues”.