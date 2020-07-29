Optimize sql query update in MySQL 5.5.62 version

Hello guys,

I working with MySql RDBMS

mysql> SELECT VERSION(); +------------------+ | VERSION() | +------------------+ | 5.5.62 | +------------------+ 1 row in set

On my MySql RDBMS I have two tables

tbl_old , number of rows 745.088 tbl_new , number of rows 115.127

I need update on tbl_new the column cod_New with the value on tbl_old from column cod_Old

I have tried this SQL query but is very long time on execute

UPDATE `tbl_new` jjj, `tbl_old` kkk SET jjj.`cod_New` = kkk.`cod_Old` WHERE jjj.`COD_ORG_NEW` = kkk.`COD_ORG_OLD` AND CASE WHEN jjj.`TYPE_2` = 'SC' THEN cod_series = 2 WHEN jjj.`TYPE_2` = 'SP' THEN cod_series = 3 ELSE cod_series = 4 END AND jjj.`element_New` = kkk.`element_Old`;

inserting indexes of the columns involved on the two tables don’t change the situation

how to optimize this query execution?

thank you in advance for any help