Optimize sql query update in MySQL 5.5.62 version

Hello guys,
I working with MySql RDBMS
mysql> SELECT VERSION();
+------------------+
| VERSION() |
+------------------+
| 5.5.62 |
+------------------+
1 row in set
On my MySql RDBMS I have two tables
-
tbl_old, number of rows 745.088
-
tbl_new, number of rows 115.127
I need update on
tbl_new the column
cod_New with the value on
tbl_old from column
cod_Old
I have tried this SQL query but is very long time on execute
UPDATE `tbl_new` jjj,
`tbl_old` kkk
SET jjj.`cod_New` = kkk.`cod_Old`
WHERE
jjj.`COD_ORG_NEW` = kkk.`COD_ORG_OLD`
AND CASE
WHEN jjj.`TYPE_2` = 'SC' THEN
cod_series = 2
WHEN jjj.`TYPE_2` = 'SP' THEN
cod_series = 3
ELSE
cod_series = 4
END
AND jjj.`element_New` = kkk.`element_Old`;
inserting indexes of the columns involved on the two tables don’t change the situation
how to optimize this query execution?
thank you in advance for any help